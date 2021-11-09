We all have priorities — for some people, it's their children whom they love, for me, it's my face. If that makes me sound like a shallow Los Angeles native, it's because I am. Silvi's pillowcases would be an amazing addition to beds everywhere to help promote the well-being of your skin, hair, and your sleep in general. So, I'd say if you struggle with acne or have skincare product fatigue, you should definitely dress your pillow to nines in this sexy silk slip. If it helps, 100% silk pillowcases usually range from $50 to $100, so yes, it's a high price point, but you're definitely not getting ripped off.