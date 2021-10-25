Naming a pillow after the number one cliché bedding descriptor is always a bold move — but, that didn't stop Purple from launching the latest addition to its home goods family in early September: The Cloud Pillow. So, when the brand generously offered to send me one to test out, my hopes were set somewhat high. While I did not expect my own personal cloud to navigate the skies seamlessly disguised as a jolly cumulonimbus, the name did set my hopes high. With a name like that, I expect something ultra-fluffy and ultra-soft. If it failed to deliver, how would I ever recover from such blatant false advertising? But curiosity got the better of me, especially after noticing it was so new that it lacked on-site reviews. I decided it was my duty to try out this $49 hypoallergenic, alternative down cushion in order to find out just how heavenly it really is.
Below, follow my journey below as I unbox, squish, and sleep many nights away on this plush bedding delight. No, it does not carry the brand's legendary gel grid support, but that's what makes it all the more special. Instead of solid, memory foam-like padding, this pillow was made for head-first dunks straight into feathery and fluffy bliss. Read on and decide for yourself if it's worthy of a spot on your very own bed.
What is the Purple Cloud Pillow?
The newest Purple pillow on the scene is a simplified version of its older sibling, the TwinCloud Pillow. The TwinCloud's unique design has two plush pillows of varying firmness stitched together so you can choose between firm and soft support. The Cloud Pillow, on the other hand, is just one pillow, and, most importantly, also the cheapest option Purple sells at just $49. Its insides are filled with "hypoallergenic, ultra-fine gel fibers that won’t clump, trap heat, or flatten over time," per Purple's product description. This also makes the pillow allergy- and airflow-friendly. You can wash it without fear of soggy lumps, tumble dry it on low heat, and expect it to last you several years. But if you're not feeling it, the brand also offers a 100-night-trial and a one-year warranty.
First impressions?
The Cloud pillow was plush in the bag and even plusher when I freed it from that plastic cage. I plopped it on my bed (as pictured) and was impressed by its buoyant nature — no fluffing and barely any inflating time required. It has some weight to it, which is nice. It also felt expensive. The Purple Cloud Pillow would without a doubt be my weapon of choice at a pillow fight.
Although it's not memory foam, I'll never forget the feeling of when I first sunk my head into it. If I had to choose three words I'd say my first sleep with it was luxe, cool, and — dare I say it? —cloud-like. The cotton casing was crisp and taut from the impressive amount of gel fiber filling stuffed inside. Despite its top-notch squishiness, there is nothing saggy about this pillow. The airiness kept my head cool, calm, and collected all night long. You could easily cry in it for an hour and not feel too suffocated which I, unfortunately, have experienced with many other cushions (do not recommend).
If the Purple Cloud Pillow was a cloud, which one would it be?
After googling "types of clouds" I can confidently say that this pillow could easily ride with the cumulus gang, but the lightweight feel of it does give the cumulonimbuses a run for their money. I'm laying my back against it as I type right this very moment and it's still as fluffy as when I first received it two weeks ago (and I've slept on it every night).
Would an angel sleep on the Purple Cloud Pillow?
If I was a cherub, I would definitely place my head atop this pillow when a cloud was not available. I might even carry it around for future naps.
Should you buy the Purple Cloud Pillow?
I recommend. Even if you like your pillows firm, the Purple Cloud is the perfect complement to a solid block of memory foam. It's a less serious commitment of a $100+ pillow product too — a casual pillow if you will. Place it on the couch for naps, on your bed for when you need to sit up and write a review for work, make it your main nighttime squeeze, or all of the above. The only thing you have to worry about are the cherubs who might descend from the skies and snatch it while you're not looking.
