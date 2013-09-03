If diamonds are a girl's best friend, then why are we waiting around for someone else to put a ring on it rather than simply doing it ourselves? Paige Novick's new Phyne jewelry collection has all the bedazzlement one would hope for, but what we're really obsessing over are the diamond rings. Novick's Phyne is all about simple elegance, and the subtle infusion of diamonds means these bands work just as well with a day look as they do when you're all glammed up. Basically, these rings are the finger bling that won't have your mother asking, "When's the wedding?" Click through for all your non-bridal frosting options.
