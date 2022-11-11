This Vegan Beauty Brand Is Our Go-To For Affordable Skin Care

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
In the last couple of years, more and more brands have joined the vegan beauty space. But despite the expanding market, finding skin care that is free of ingredients derived from animals — including their byproducts — is still a big challenge for consumers. First of all, it's pretty hard to avoid beeswax as a beauty ingredient. It gets even trickier if you're looking for vegan beauty that is also affordable, highly effective, and widely available. This is precisely why we think Pacifica Beauty should be on your radar.
The brand is not a newcomer by any means: It has been around for more than 25 years, and it has always made plant-based ingredients its focus. You might have even seen the label in your local Target. What we want to specifically shout out is the remarkably diverse range of vegan products, which tackles every need from head to toe. The lineup includes fragrances, skin care, makeup, hair care, lotions, deodorants, and so much more.
Everything is cruelty-free (which means no animal testing), and recycled glass and plastics are used for the packaging, making it a brand that is kind to animals — and the planet itself. The fact that most of its products are available for under $30? A vegan beauty-lover's dream.
Ahead, we rounded up the most popular skin-care and hair-care offerings from Pacifica Beauty. No matter what stage you are in your vegan beauty journey, these high-performing and affordable bestsellers deserves a spot in your regime.
One of the brand's most celebrated star ingredients is the vegan collagen, a hydrating agent created through a special plant-fermentation process. It has the same skin-care benefits as collagen derived from animals. This moisturizing sunscreen, which contains a combination of vegan collagen, aloe vera, and hyaluronic acid, will keep your skin nourished while protecting it from the harm caused by UV rays.
This is the ideal everyday moisturizer for someone with sensitive skin that dries out easily — and wants to stick to vegan beauty. Ceramides are lipids that can help significantly restore your skin's moisture barrier, and Pacifica's plant-based alternative will work overtime to make sure your skin is shielded from pollutants and inflammation. Shea butter, niacinamide, and amino acids further accelerate protection and hydration.
If you are looking for a face wash that tackles acne without drying out your skin, you've come to the right place. This jelly face wash contains quinoa, mushrooms, and hyaluronic acid — all ingredients that will gently cleanse your skin without stripping it of its natural oils. The lovely rose and hibiscus scent means you will start your morning on a good note.
Finding an eye cream that does the job well — but doesn't break the bank — can be a struggle. This vegan collagen eye cream is rich but not too sticky, and it will absorb in a flash, making it suitable for both morning and evening use. Its firming and hydrating qualities are just as impressive as many of the more expensive eye creams out there.
We're huge fans of vitamin C serums, but let's face it: They can be quite expensive. This bestselling serum is a fantastic alternative if you want to achieve brighter skin on the cheap. It features stabilized vitamin C, which will give your skin a fresh glow, and glycolic acid, which helps with minimizing texture and uneven skin tone.
Give your scalp a proper purge with this minty serum, which helps to remove build-up from shampoo and hair-care products. Herbal ingredients, including witch hazel, sage, and thyme will soothe and moisturize your roots. Add a few drops and massage onto your scalp before shampooing, or you can use it as a leave-in overnight treatment.
This delicious-smelling cream will whip your hair into dreamy curls while protecting your ends. Simply smooth a dollop in your wet hair before blow-drying with a diffuser attachment. Your hair will look shinier and bouncier, and it will draw lots of compliments, thanks to the sweet pineapple fragrance.
