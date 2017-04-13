The Rule-Breaking Look Celebs Are Wearing Straight Into Spring

It’s an unspoken rule of beauty that vampy shades are saved for winter. Like, always. Of course, in 2017 the idea seems as dated as not wearing white after Labor Day — particularly when makeup's queen bee, Pat McGrath, unveiled the most beautiful gothic beauty at Valentino a few weeks ago. Sure, we know the look was paired with a Fall/Winter collection, but lips and eyes stained the shade of oxblood feels so right that it's no wonder everyone is jumping the gun.
Wearing oxblood in spring is not only one of the coolest ways to break the beauty rules, but there are tons of ways to sport the shade. In fact, makeup artists and the stars they paint are showing us how to go deep with the shade in spring right now. A few tricks we've learned to make it feel fresh? Go with glossy textures for a more sunny take on the shade and sartorially speaking, pair with Easter egg colors, like the pink dresses shown at Valentino.
Still not convinced? Let us help. Step one: Check our favorite looks, ahead (in which celebrities are practically bathed in oxblood, but come out looking fresh as a daisy), along with tips from makeup artists Tasha Reiko Brown (who counts Yara Shahidi as a client) and Blondie (who works with Sophia Richie). Step two: Make Gothic Summer by Prayers your getting ready jam and say it with us, now: fuck the rules.