The Rule-Breaking Look Celebs Are Wearing Straight Into Spring

Wearing oxblood in spring is not only one of the coolest ways to break the beauty rules, but there are tons of ways to sport the shade. In fact, makeup artists and the stars they paint are showing us how to go deep with the shade in spring right now. A few tricks we've learned to make it feel fresh? Go with glossy textures for a more sunny take on the shade and sartorially speaking, pair with Easter egg colors, like the pink dresses shown at Valentino.