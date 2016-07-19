Figuring out which tech products are worth your money can be exhausting. After reading conflicting reviews and lengthy product descriptions, your search may leave you more baffled than you were to begin with.
And it's not just the price and quality that matters. When you're hunting for the best phone, earbuds, and smart home products possible, you also want to time it right. You'll kick yourself if you invest in a pricier smartphone now, only to have a brand-new, updated version come out in a month.
If you're looking to make a tech purchase anytime soon, stop and take a look. We've rounded up a few products that aren't worth your money right now, along with alternatives you should invest in, instead.
