We've been coveting the expertly curated wares (3.1 Phillip Lim! Isabel Marant! Equipment!) of NYC's Otte boutique since its very first storefront opened in Brooklyn. Now, with four Manhattan locations and a new in-store line, we still can't get enough of this loyally followed brand...or the lovely ladies behind it.
Owner Kay Lee and brand manager (and Lee's righthand gal) Lauren Bozicevich are just as chic and as their swoon-worthy stock — makes sense, right? Needless to say, we couldn't wait to get our hands on their personal duds, and lucky for us, they were nice enough to oblige.
Click through to check out Kay and Lauren's killer combo of a closet sale, and don't forget to pull the trigger when you feel the love — before someone else does!