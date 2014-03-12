Are you a die-hard Wes Anderson fan? Be honest: How many times have you watched Moonrise Kingdom? Did you leave work early last Friday to catch The Grand Budapest Hotel during its opening weekend? No judgments here. Actually, quite the opposite. We've got a major style crush on the director's imaginatively quirky perspective, sartorially and otherwise. And, apparently, so does London-based designer Orla Kiely. From the moment we laid eyes upon her spring '14 collection, we were positively enamored with its equally whimsical charm.
What will you find within the cheeky, safari-inspired line? Lion-appliqué knitwear and rhino-embroidered trenches that will make you feel like the king of the jungle. And, let's not forget those orange giraffe-print dresses that will help you make a bold entrance at any number of summer barbecues. But, perhaps the most adorable of all are Kiely's teensy-tiny, animal-shaped crossbody bags. We'll take one in each species, please!
Photo: Courtesy of Orla Kiely.