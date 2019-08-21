Orange Makeup Is The Summer Trend That’s Also Perfect For Fall

Orange has been the hottest color of the summer season. Shades of tangerine, terracotta, and peach have been spotted all over Instagram, where sunset-inspired makeup looks are still going strong well into August.
The color has also been a celebrity favorite recently: The feel-happy hue was spotted on the nails of both Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez within mere weeks of each other. Robbie also sported the trend on the red carpet with terracotta lids, lips, and cheeks during the Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood press tour.
That said, shades of orange are also perfect for fall, which — scorching temps notwithstanding — is just around the corner. Burnt orange cheeks and rust-colored lipsticks will easily transition the trend from sundress season to sweater weather.
Convinced to take the hue on a test drive? We've rounded up the best orange eyeshadows, liners, blushes, lipsticks, and glosses, so you can rock the trend over the next few months. After all, nothing pairs better with a cozy PSL than a warm, pumpkin-inspired eye look.
