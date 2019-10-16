Opaque tights are often thicker and warmer than sheer tights, making them ideal for crisp fall days. They can also lend a retro vibe to your entire look, think Twiggy or Edie Sedgwick rocking those iconic mod dresses. Luckily, tights have come a long way since the 1960s and are more durable and warmer than those of days past while still being affordable and chic.