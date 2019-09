First and foremost, that superstition came from an 1829 fiction novel called Anne of Geierstein. Disgruntled diamond traders in the 19th and 20th centuries allegedly spread that bad-luck rumor to deter people from buying opals. But that was then, and this is now — and now we recognize that opals are actually one of the most special stones in jewelry because they can show all colors. They make a perfect addition to any ring stack, tend to be more affordable than diamonds, and are the ideal ring stone for someone who wants a piece that doesn't feel overly glitzy. The name “opal” supposedly derives from the Sanskrit "upala," meaning “precious stone,” and later the Greek derivative “Opallios,” meaning “to see a change of color.” And while you might take a stone's so-called "powers" with a grain of salt, opals have been long associated with love, passion, confidence, and self-esteem — and you can really never have enough of any of those.