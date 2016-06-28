Anna Gray is a writer and model living in NYC. Wanting to make something productive of her procrastination habits, Anna started the newsletter "Things I Would Buy if I Didn't Have to Pay Rent" (a mouthful, yes, but a title and an elevator pitch in one). An aggregation of everything from clothes to cars, the newsletter is a small corner of the web where you can satiate your own shopping aspirations.
For Refinery29, Anna's bi-weekly column of the same name will feature selections from her newsletter alongside some exclusives for our readers. Browse her favorites and don't forget to sign up for #TIWB to see the full gamut of Anna's deepest internet wants.
Hi, friends! This week, I spent most of my internet-perusal time scouring sales. The options are infinite, but the timing is not. Do you, too, think it's odd that sites don't actually tell you when discounts are going to come to an end? It really puts the pressure on, doesn't it? That's why we're dedicating this week's shopping list to tons of items that cost less than they normally do. (Yay!) Join me in eternal contemplation: Which is more important, retail therapy or paying rent?
