Social media changed my experience with that, though — I found women who represented me, my heritage, and my cultural experiences. Now, in a position where I am speaking for an industry I never thought I'd be a part of, I hope to celebrate the women who continue to pave the way for the rest of my community. Following Filipino American History Month in October, we're paying tribute to he diaspora with a series of profiles on Filipinas in fashion who deserve recognition year-round. This includes the space taken by social media and blogging, too, which create an increasing sense of inclusivity and progression in our industry.