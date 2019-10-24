I am invested in the idea of a model as a storyteller. A model is not just this one-dimensional person you hire to represent a specific brand. We’re in a culture now where people are asking for more — more stories, more of what’s behind the scenes. There are greater opportunities for Filipinx and Filipinx American identified fashion models to bring your whole selves at work. This is the time to tell your story, express what makes you who you are, define what makes you the proud Filipina you are. The gaps could be filled if we allow those spaces to flourish, and when we allow Filipina stories to be centered on a project.