Cue Confetti: You Can Now Shop Olive & June At Walmart

In today's beauty news, the internet's favorite nail brand – that would be Olive & June — is now available at Walmart . This is a big deal. Huge , in fact. "When we were thinking about how to bring beautiful nails to everyone — which is our mission — that mission has always included at some point, expanding our retail reach," Olive & June's founder and CEO, Sarah Gibson Tuttle tells Refinery29 in an interview. "We are very intentional with our pricing and try our best to really price our products as inexpensively as we can. It’s probably a different perspective compared to other businesses, but that is a huge focus for us."