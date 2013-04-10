Model-turned-Elle-style-director-turned-stylist and sought-after blogger Isabel Dupré has conquered the fashion industry one step at a time…and lucky for us, she ain't slowing down.
Here, she's teamed up with the denim darlings at NYDJ to offer up her absolute favorite picks of the season, from rad printed leggings to classic boyfriend jeans to NYDJ's newest, silkiest blouses — all impeccably styled and modeled by her (naturally).
Click through to check out all eight amazing looks, each complete with a styling tip from Dupré. And as an extra perk, we've got every one of Isabel's fave NYDJ pieces for sale right here. First spring shopping spree? We think so.