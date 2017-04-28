These Are The Nail Color Trends NYC Girls Are Wearing Right Now

New Yorkers may have the reputation of wearing all black, all the time (though everyone we know is a master print-mixer). But even those who think gray is too loud know there's a time and place for a dose of color — and that's always, and on nails and toes.
The city also happens to be, oh, 10 steps ahead of the trends, so who better to ask which manicure shades will be blowing up in 2017 than the women who run the most in-demand salons? We checked in with Eleanor Langston, former beauty editor turned founder of Paintbox, which is known for its modern gel designs that change seasonally; Nadine Abramcyk, co-founder of non-toxic haven
Tenoverten; and Jin Soon Choi, founder of Jin Soon, the ultimate go-to for deeply indulgent manis and pedis. Ahead, they predict the color trends that you'll soon be seeing on well-groomed hands everywhere.
Tenoverten; and Jin Soon Choi, founder of Jin Soon, the ultimate go-to for deeply indulgent manis and pedis. Ahead, they predict the color trends that you'll soon be seeing on well-groomed hands everywhere.