These Are The Nail Color Trends NYC Girls Are Wearing Right Now

The city also happens to be, oh, 10 steps ahead of the trends, so who better to ask which manicure shades will be blowing up in 2017 than the women who run the most in-demand salons? We checked in with Eleanor Langston, former beauty editor turned founder of Paintbox , which is known for its modern gel designs that change seasonally; Nadine Abramcyk, co-founder of non-toxic haven Tenoverten ; and Jin Soon Choi, founder of Jin Soon , the ultimate go-to for deeply indulgent manis and pedis. Ahead, they predict the color trends that you'll soon be seeing on well-groomed hands everywhere.