It's Been 3 Years Since The First Money Diary, So We Caught Up With Some Of Our Fave NYC Diarists

Today, January 17, 2019, marks the third anniversary of Money Diaries ! Once a fledging idea borne of a dinner party conversation about the taboo nature of money, over the last three years, we've published over 1,000 diaries from all 50 states and around the globe, garnered a loyal (and sometimes, er, judge-y) commentariat, inspired a whole gamut of copycat series (ahem), published a book, and, most importantly, stayed true to our mission of normalizing conversations around the not-always-glamorous and sometimes super uncomfortable topic of money.