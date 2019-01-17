It's Been 3 Years Since The First Money Diary, So We Caught Up With Some Of Our Fave NYC Diarists

Today, January 17, 2019, marks the third anniversary of Money Diaries! Once a fledging idea borne of a dinner party conversation about the taboo nature of money, over the last three years, we've published over 1,000 diaries from all 50 states and around the globe, garnered a loyal (and sometimes, er, judge-y) commentariat, inspired a whole gamut of copycat series (ahem), published a book, and, most importantly, stayed true to our mission of normalizing conversations around the not-always-glamorous and sometimes super uncomfortable topic of money.
It all started with our first diarist, the designer living in Brooklyn who went on back-to-back dates and spent some of her money during the week on beauty products, cat food, and pizza. Since then, we've published diaries featuring incomes of all levels and jobs across all industries, the common denominator always being: receipts can tell you a lot about a person.
We get most of our submissions from NYC diarists, and we're always sure to publish at least one NYC diary per week, so to commemorate this occasion, we thought we'd check back in with some of our favorites from the Big Apple.