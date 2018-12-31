It's been a big year for Money Diaries! From publishing a diary every day (except for major holidays), to the Money Diaries book by Lindsey Stanberry, it's safe the say that our beloved series about spending and saving reached new heights in 2018.
For the Money Diary fans who have been paying attention, we've been running an ongoing series all year called Your Spending In Your State. We set an ambitious goal for ourselves at the beginning of the year to publish at least one diary from every state to capture the spending habits and daily rituals of women from across the country.
On the last day of 2018, we're celebrating the fact that we did it! From Hawaii to Maine, we've published one diary from each of the 50 states. So if you're looking for a great Money Diary binge to close out the year, you can find all the entries from Your Spending In Your State.
We also followed up with our favorite OPs (and yours) of 2018, so be sure to check out what they've been up to — and what they learned — since writing a Money Diary. And let us know in the comments if you want to see Your Spending In Your State or another special series in 2019!
