Money Diaries had a big year! We published a diary every day of the year (well, aside from the major holidays), followed up with some intriguing diarists — from a tech engineer who lives in their car in Silicon Valley to a 36-year-old former teen mom who is now the breadwinner of her household, and ran a week of Twin Diaries. Most excitingly, Lindsey Stanberry published the Money Diaries book.
From the hilarious, to the tender, to the sometimes deeply personal, each Money Diary provides an honest and unique window into the life of an anonymous OP, through the lens of money. And yet, reading the diaries, we get a feel for the OP's life spanning far beyond her finances.
So as we close out the year, we wanted to check back in with some of our favorite diarists of 2018. Ahead are picks from the R29 Work & Money staff and our beloved Money Diaries Facebook group, along with updates from the OPs. I mean, we don't pick favorites (we love all our OPs!), but if we had to...