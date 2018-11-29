Skip navigation!
Money Diaries From Across America
Money Diaries
A Week In Kauai, HI, On $9.25/Hour
by
You
An OP from every state!
Money Diaries
A Week In Maine On A Joint $127,000 Income
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In North Dakota On A $36,000 Salary
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Albuquerque, NM, On A $64,279 Income
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Lawrence, KS, On A $12.65 Per Hour
You
Nov 29, 2018
Money Diaries
A Week In Providence, RI, On A $55,000 Salary
You
Nov 23, 2018
Money Diaries
A Week In Boston, MA, On A $41,000 Salary
You
Nov 15, 2018
Money Diaries
A Week In Mississippi On A $34,615 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Iowa On $15 Per Hour
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Louisville, KY, On A $44,000 Salary
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $60,000 Salary
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Albany, NY, On A $47,000 Income
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Tacoma, WA, On A $55,700 Salary
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Rapid City, SD, On A $41,600 Salary
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Nashville, TN, On $16.75 Per Hour
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Salt Lake City, UT, On A $36,000 Salary
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Philadelphia, PA, On A $70,000 Salary
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Alexandria, VA, On A $145,000 Joint Income
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Vermont On A $33,000 Salary
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In St. Louis, MO, On A $55,000 Salary
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In West Virginia On A $48,000 Salary
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Lincoln, NE, On A $21,000 Salary
" I already have lentils at home, so I get brussels sprouts, tomatoes, bananas, avocados, mangoes, cantaloupe, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, bread, tortilla
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Denver, CO, On An $85,000 Salary
"12 p.m. — Eat a frozen TJ's bowl. Browse REI and finally bite the bullet on a fresh pair of trail runners, just in time for summer! After my member coup
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Norton Shores, MI, On A $35,525 Salary
"1:10 p.m. — I take my lunch break and head out to Ulta to stock up on beauty goods. I pick up Drybar dry shampoo and dry texturizer (which came with a f
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Norman, OK, On A $38,000 Salary
"I also find a pair of peep-toe booties ($55.30) and after downloading a coupon, decide they're worth the splurge for a good summer work shoe."
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Boise, ID, On A $65,000 Salary
"2:30 p.m. — I really need a break. It's a gorgeous day so I convince M. to take a walk with me and we somehow (I totally planned it) end up at a gas sta
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In New Orleans, LA, On A $37,000 Salary
"I pick up a bottle of Ouai Wave Spray and decide to try their dry shampoo as well since the store is out of my usual brand. I also get a travel size tube
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Southern New Hampshire On A $60,000 Salary
"I buy a Kind bar at the gift shop in case I need a snack for the afternoon training session. $2.50"
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Indiana On A $57,000 Salary
"We decide to go to Kroger. I pick up a few different sauces (sriracha mayo and sweet chili sauce!) for a roasted bang bang cauliflower recipe I've been wa
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Atlanta, GA, On A $55,000 Income
"On the way to the office, I stop and grab a bagel breakfast sandwich from one of my favorite spots called Kavarna. The people there are so nice, and they
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Las Vegas, NV, On A $50,000 Salary
"But I promise myself I won't get sad and cry tonight (!), so I try to push it away by drinking a Tequila Sunrise at the bar inside the Fremont Hotel while
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Wilmington, DE, On A $39,728 Salary
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Portland, OR, On A $50,000 Salary
"I decide I absolutely need to order a three-pack of Glossier's Balm Dotcom. I love the flavor I already have. Now I'll have one in my office, one in my ca
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Spartanburg, SC, On A $38,500 Salary
"I go to McDonald's (again) and order a 10-piece nugget and fries. I'm stress-eating like crazy this week, but eating out at lunch also gives me time to my
by
You
