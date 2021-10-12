Nordstrom Rack’s Beauty Section Is Lowkey Amazing

Our love of Nordstrom Rack is already well-documented on the fashion front (see here, here, and here). But while we frequently sing the praises of its deeply discounted clothes, we would be remiss if we didn't acknowledge one of the lesser-known areas of Nordstrom Rack.
That's because its beauty section has gotten really good as of late.
That's because its beauty section has gotten really good as of late.
If the iconic retailer's Anniversary Sale is usually the best time to score luxe products on the cheap(er), then Nordstrom Rack is the Anniversary Sale 365 days a year. Among the pages upon pages of fan-favorite brands, you'll find heavy-hitters like MAC Cosmetics, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Charlotte Tilbury, and DryBar hiding in plain sight.
In addition to top beauty products, savvy Nordstrom Rack whisperers will also be privy to exclusive Beauty Flash sales offering extremely limited-time deals on top brands. Right now, Dyson hair tools are available for scary-good prices, so run, don't walk to take advantage.
Ahead, we've scoped out the best-of-the-best beauty products to cop at Nordstrom Rack.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.