At the heart of Elba’s approach is what she calls “A beauty,” a term rooted in African beauty knowledge passed down across generations. “It’s the passing down of knowledge, traditions, ingredients, customs, throughout the whole continent of Africa,” she explains. That history is not just inspiration. It is a framework for how she builds. African botanicals like shea, Black soap, and rooibos come from some of the world’s harshest climates, which Elba says makes them especially powerful for skincare. For Elba, purpose lives in how those ingredients are used, not just where they come from.