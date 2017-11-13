Story from Fashion

This Wild Print Is One Of Our Favorite Fall Trends

Alison Ives
We've been plenty vocal about our love for blazers this season. After all, what's not to like about a functional office staple that moonlights as a chic outerwear option? But couple it with another standout trend for fall, like leopard print, and our admiration goes through the roof. That's where this FRAME blazer from Nordstrom — which is about to become a permanent fixture in our closets — comes in. We're showing you how we'd wear it for a day at work and then switch it up for a night out in the video above. Get the look yourself by following our trusty outfit formulas and shopping the pieces below.
Shop This
Frame
Cheetah Classic Blazer
$595.00
Helmut Lang
Bondage Jersey Leather Neck Top
$295.00
Jason Wu
High Waist Culottes
$395.00
Jeffrey Campbell
Astura Ruffle Mule
$174.95
