We've been plenty vocal about our love for blazers this season. After all, what's not to like about a functional office staple that moonlights as a chic outerwear option? But couple it with another standout trend for fall, like leopard print, and our admiration goes through the roof. That's where this FRAME blazer from Nordstrom — which is about to become a permanent fixture in our closets — comes in. We're showing you how we'd wear it for a day at work and then switch it up for a night out in the video above. Get the look yourself by following our trusty outfit formulas and shopping the pieces below.
