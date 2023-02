No-Spend Challenges Are Like A Crash Diet For Finances — They Don’t Work

But I am really troubled by the no-spend trend. Quite simply because, to me, the parallels with crash dieting could not be more apparent. I can’t forgive the weight loss industry for the long-lasting damage that fad after fad did to my relationship with food as a teen and a young woman, and I’m not about to inflict a similarly disordered relationship with money on myself at the age of 33. Observing the trend across Instagram, where there are 35,000 posts under the #NoSpendChallenge hashtag, particularly during the beating-your-self-up fest that is January, I noticed so many familiar themes from my experience of being enraptured by diet culture: the use of green for good days and red for bad days, self-berating captions by people who’d dared to buy a new toothbrush, followed by judgemental or tough love comments. When I posted about my concern about no-spend challenges on my own Instagram account , opinions were split. Some people swear by them for a recalibration of their spending, while others found that they were primed for a huge splurge at the end of the allotted time period, or that they became so fixated on not spending that they struggled to buy essentials or treat themselves without feeling incredibly guilty. My feeling is that, although it might work for some people, the risk of creating a disordered relationship with spending is too great, and glorifying the act of spending nothing at all can make people who find it impossible feel alienated and ashamed.