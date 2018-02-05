"People are starting to wake up when it comes to environmental, consumer and political movements and not just within the fashion industry," Matthews continues. "It’s great and it’s so important that people are becoming more mindful about the world we live in today. We are inclusive at Ninety Percent and we are very conscious that the collection should talk to as many women as possible. We’d like to think the Ninety Percent customers are women who care about looking modern, feminine, with an appreciation for good design and considered details. They also care about where their clothes are made; no one should pay a price for someone else to look good." And hey, you can't argue with that.