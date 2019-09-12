Nine West Just Launched A New Clothing Line At Kohl's — & It's Good

You already know Nine West for impossibly chic shoes that never fail to earn you a compliment and stylish accessories that complete every outfit. Well, this season, the iconic brand is officially launching an exclusive new apparel collection at Kohl's.
That's right: Nine West's new clothing line, which launches today at Kohl's, is here to make your work-to-weekend wardrobe oh-so-much cooler. With a versatile range of pieces from leopard-print midi-skirts to boss-move blazers to mismatched striped sweaters, there's no shortage of on-trend options to help you curate your dream fall aesthetic. Not to mention, the covetable line is completely affordable and sizes range from XS to XXL and 2 to 18. Go ahead and pore over the entire collection here, and shop our personal favorites, ahead.
Advertisement
1 of 7
2 of 7
Shop This
Advertisement
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
Shop This
Advertisement