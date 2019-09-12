Story from Dedicated Feature

Nine West Just Launched A New Clothing Line At Kohl's — & It's Good

Jennifer Mulrow
You already know Nine West for impossibly chic shoes that never fail to earn you a compliment and stylish accessories that complete every outfit. Well, this season, the iconic brand is officially launching an exclusive new apparel collection at Kohl's.
That's right: Nine West's new clothing line, which launches today at Kohl's, is here to make your work-to-weekend wardrobe oh-so-much cooler. With a versatile range of pieces from leopard-print midi-skirts to boss-move blazers to mismatched striped sweaters, there's no shortage of on-trend options to help you curate your dream fall aesthetic. Not to mention, the covetable line is completely affordable and sizes range from XS to XXL and 2 to 18. Go ahead and pore over the entire collection here, and shop our personal favorites, ahead.
1 of 7
Nine West
Leopard Print Sweater
$50.00$36.99
2 of 7
Nine West
Mitered Belted Dress
$68.00
3 of 7
Nine West
Faux-leather Biker Moto Jacket
$78.00
4 of 7
Nine West
Madison Kick Flare Pants
$50.00$36.99
5 of 7
Nine West
Faux-button Elongated Blazer
$68.00
6 of 7
Nine West
Belted Slip Dress
$68.00
7 of 7
