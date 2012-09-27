And now you can 'cause we're revealing how to truly live like these fabulous It Girls. Where does the Party Girl play? We got the deets. What’s on the Boho Babe’s playlist? We listened and learned. Where do these ladies vacay? We’ll take you there (mentally, of course). With this insider’s guide, you’ll be on everyone’s must-watch list in no time. And being the stylish, amazing girl we know you are, we’re sure you already have plenty in common with at least one of these gals. But go ahead — click away to see if any details ring close to home. You may be surprised which style maven is most like you. We certainly were…
Once you find your style gang, tweet, like, or pin this post on your favorite social media site for a chance to win a $250 Nine West shopping spree, plus an awesome prize specifically tailored to your lifestyle. Party picks, choice tracks, wardrobe wants, and an amazing prize — click. away. now!
Advertisement