Diana Nguyen
Hair
From Black To Blue & Back: How To Recover From Unicorn Hair
Diana Nguyen
Aug 26, 2014
Movies
15 Actors We Kind Of Wish Stayed In Character
Diana Nguyen
May 25, 2014
Travel
The Bahamas: Not Your Parents' Kokomo
Diana Nguyen
Apr 30, 2014
Sex & Relationships
What I Learned When My Boyfriend Cheated On Me
You think you know someone...until they break your heart. It had been a year since I first broke up with my ex. Our five-year relationship was creeping
by
Diana Nguyen
Girl Power
A Definitive Guide To Ruth Bader Ginsburg, As Told In Neckwear
Think of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and you perhaps imagine a fierce defender of gender and social equality, a reserved woman whose clever, and sometimes snarky,
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
18 BIG Design Ideas For Itty-Bitty Spaces
It’s easy to think a small space can limit your decor possibilities. A painting can only take you as far as the canvas' edge, right? Not. At. All. We
by
Diana Nguyen
Girl Power
An Ode To Graça Machel, Political Powerhouse & Madiba's Wife
They say behind every great man, there's a great a woman. And, if Nelson Mandela was said man, we are in awe of his world-changing wife, Graça Machel.
by
Diana Nguyen
Politics
Stand Your Ground: Why It Didn't Work For Marissa Alexander
UPDATE: Marissa Alexander had something very special to be thankful for Wednesday night. After three years in jail, she was released on $200,009 bail and
by
Diana Nguyen
Girl Power
10 Kick-Ass Women Inspiring Us Now
In our line of work, we see no shortage of talented, smart women thriving and getting ahead. Unfortunately, that's not always the case in other
by
Diana Nguyen
Entertainment
Pushing Daisies
: The Charmingly Campy Show That Ended Wa...
Full disclosure: We love TV. So much so that sometimes we'd rather spend a whole weekend in front of the tube than dancing at da club until 3 a.m. The
by
Diana Nguyen
Celebrity Home Tours
Nicole Richie Decks Out Lionel's Home For The Holidays
We know Nicole Richie is an awesome dancer, love guru, heck, even a floral enthusiast. But, given her many hilarious, real-girl interests, we sometimes
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
Domino
's EIC Gives Us The Decor Lowdown
The anticipation. The memories. That familiar adoration. Clicking back to the just-relaunched Domino site was like welcoming back a beloved friend from
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
Krakoff! Altuzarra!
Elle Decor
Shows Us Their Insane Spaces
Every adult home should have that one spot — be it a tiny nook or a full-size room — where you can refresh, get inspired, or simply decompress. This
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
Behold! Nate Berkus x Target Fall '13
Summer is coming to a close, but at least you have those epic memories, right? You know — that inspiring trip to South America, where the gilded statues
by
Diana Nguyen
Entertainment
Read, Watch, Play: Female Empowerment, Darcy, & Fresh Starts
It's Sunday FUNday again, which means it's time for another R29 editor to share the new books, TV, movies, and music that have her (or him!) excited for
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
Ooh La La: Dress Up Your Digs In Chanel-Inspired Decor
When it comes to style setters — past and present — Coco Chanel is in a class all her own. Purveyor of impeccable tailoring, beyond-her-time
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
Pendleton x The Portland Collection Collab For The Home Goods Of ...
Interior designers and decor dilettantes alike can spot a Pendleton blanket from a mile away. The prints. The quality wool. The muted hues. It's been
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
The Best Home Blogs, Apps, & Hidden Gems, Courtesy Of This Indust...
When it comes to decor and digital shopping, no one knows the game better than Tom Delavan, creative director of home at Gilt.com. As the former
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
Jeff Lewis Puts His $3.1M Love Child, Er, Home Up For Adoption
Bravo's interior-design star Jeff Lewis never met a space he couldn't salvage. On his many shows — Flipping Out, Interior Therapy, Property Envy — you
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
The King Of Midcentury-Modern Design Doesn't Hate "Mad Men"
Flutes of Champagne, hors d'oeuvres, and artisanal popcorn passed around the room, while celebrities and industry insiders like Martha Stewart and Nina
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
9 Furniture Designers You Probably Don't Know — But Should!
Sure, shopping at IKEA has its benefits: It's cheap and stylish, and the meatballs make navigating the Swedish labyrinth worth it. But when you're ready
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
Jonathan Adler Really Hates Mauve, Says Color Adds A "Tingle To Y...
It's no secret: Jonathan Adler loves color. And his Happy Chic collection for jcp is further proof the king of pop knows how to make shades sing. So,
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
Editors' Picks: 21 Home Goods We REALLY Want Right Now
Let's be honest: Furniture and home decor can get pretty pricey. And, one day, we'd like to outfit our digs in the many treasures the design-forward
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
Alexander Wang's Interior Designer Talks Celebrity Clientele & De...
You may not recognize his name — yet — but interior designer and stylist Ryan Korban is no stranger to the cool downtown New York set. At just 29,
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
Eminem & Paper Party Plates: Further Proof Martha Stewart Is Badass
Oh, Martha. Is there anything you can't do? You'd think running an empire, overcoming controversy again and again, and still making time to date would
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
Week Of Home: Your Eye-Candy Guide For Everything Design & Decor
Love our fashion features? Can't get enough of our exclusive interviews? Addicted to the R29-curated shopping roundups? Well, now we're channeling all
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent's Home Is A Modern, Manly Sanctuary
What happens when two interior-design pros make a house their home? Absolute perfection, of course. So, when Harper's Bazaar magazine peeked inside
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
Ryan Korban Partners Up With One Kings Lane, Brings The Luxe Factor
Ryan Korban may have a flair for the theatrical (after all, he did move to New York to study drama), but the Philadelphia native knows how to work
by
Diana Nguyen
Celebrity Style
WATCH: Nicole Richie Could've Totally Been A Fly Girl
Her style is dope. Her flavor is hot. And she can do the cabbage patch like a G. Okay, sure, Nicole Richie has come a long way from the dreadlocks and
by
Diana Nguyen
Home
FleaPop: If Etsy & Craigslist Made A Baby, This Is What It Would ...
One-of-a-kind finds? Pfft. Pretentious much? Kettle corn and Korean BBQ tacos? Unnecessary calories. Fresh air? It's overrated. Okay, even if we pretend
by
Diana Nguyen
