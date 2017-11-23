The Winter Skin Routines Our Beauty Editors Swear By

Plug "skin type" into Google's search bar, and you'll get over 30 million results claiming to help you navigate yours. Most of these articles will give you the stereotypical rundown: Oily skin types should reach for oil-free moisturizers! Dry skin loves balm! But by now, you likely already know that a one-size-fits-all routine isn't going to solve all your skin woes. What's more, the same routine usually doesn't work year-round — shifts in weather, climate, and environment all influence what your complexion needs, too.
Most of us at Refinery29 change up our routines seasonally. In the winter, combination types might add an exfoliating serum to the mix, while drier people might reach for a heavier oil. Ahead, see what our staffers — all with different skin needs — slather on when the temps drop.