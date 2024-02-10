On any given day, the Big Apple’s streets are filled with outfit inspiration. Right now though, there’s a whole ‘nother level of stylishness—and we have New York Fashion Week to thank for it. As hundreds of attendees convene for the fall/winter 2024 shows, they’re also serving eye-catching and trend-setting looks. Between various takes on TikTok aesthetics like mob wive and ballet-core, the influx of dresses over pants (yes it’s here to stay), and the domination of bright color dressing, it’s like NYFW is a real-life Pinterest board. And yes, we’re pinning it all.
Throughout the week of shows, running from February 9 to 14, we’ll be keeping an eye on trends not just from the runways but from the just-as-trendy streets, too. Scroll on to discover some of our favorite looks so far—and don’t forget to check back as we update with more.