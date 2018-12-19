12 NYE Hairstyles That'll Still Look Good When The Clock Strikes Midnight

There are two ways to ring in a new year: You could be in bed, wearing pajamas and indulging in a box of Domino's pizza. Or, you could pull out your best sequin dress and dance in the new year with a bottle of champagne in one hand (and a noise popper in the other), glitter on our lids and lips, and confetti in your hair.
There's nothing wrong with whichever way you choose to welcome 2019, but if you're leaning towards the latter scenario, hair is a crucial part of the New Year's Eve plan. After all, dancing, drinking, and celebrating needs a style that is durable, cute, and won't make you want to untag yourself in Instagram photos.
So as soon as you finish browsing through PrettyLittleThing or Zara for the perfect outfit, take a break and plan out your beauty look, starting with the hair inspo we rounded up ahead.