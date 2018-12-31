12 NYE Hairstyles That'll Still Look Good When The Clock Strikes Midnight

There are two ways most of us tend to ring in a new year: You might be in bed, wearing pyjamas and indulging in a box of Domino's pizza. Or, you might pull out your best sequin dress and dance in the new year with a bottle of champagne, glitter on your lids and lips, and confetti in your hair.
There's nothing wrong with whichever way you choose to welcome 2019, but if you're leaning towards the latter scenario, hair is a crucial part of the New Year's Eve plan. After all, dancing, drinking, and celebrating needs a style that is durable, cute, and won't make you want to untag yourself in Instagram photos.
So as soon as you finish browsing for the perfect outfit, take a break and plan out your beauty look, starting with the hair inspo we rounded up ahead.