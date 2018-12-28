The countdown to New Year's Eve is on — and at the worst possible time for your purse. After last week's routine root touch-up turned into £200 worth of strandlights and the office Secret Santa made you even more broke, you have two options: politely decline all fun party invites or go, but spend hardly any money on the prep.
Here's the plan: Repeat your favourite little black dress dig up those rhinestone pins, and cancel your blow-dry appointment. A little texture spray and a slogan hair clip is all you need to add some festive flair to your hair without leaving your bathroom.
If you're a little dry on inspiration, our editors are taking you through the simple and stunning hair looks we'll be wearing from now through New Year's Eve, and every party in between. Find the sleek, half-up ponytail or Tracee Ellis Ross-approved cornrows that will have you taking to the next (hopefully open) bar with gusto, ahead.