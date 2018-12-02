What Team R29 Will Be Wearing This Party Season

The festive season is a perfect excuse to be extra with our evening wear and that's just what we plan on doing in December.
If R29's style picks are any indicator of trends for Christmas 2018 dressing, then suiting will be everywhere (no surprise since stars like Blake Lively and Lady Gaga really brought big suit energy into fashion's focus this year). With a suit, you can expect to keep warm while looking polished and picture-ready. Another trend on the team's radar is, of course, red. Whether that be a floor-length dress or a statement bag for adding a festive touch, we're into it. Slip-on mules seem to be the footwear of choice and sparkly hair slides are also a team favourite. As for fabrics, the festive season wouldn't be complete without velvet and satin laying the foundations for some of our favourite looks.
Ahead, team R29 shares what we'll be wearing this party season...
