If spring is for pretty, washed-out mermaid hues (cotton-candy pink hair, anyone?), then summer is for embracing full-on color and wilding out. That's why you’ll find major shots of pigment on the lips of Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift, as they've donned deep-blue, black, and oxblood lately. Why do amped-up lips feel so of-the-moment? These bold shades — some moody and dark, others electric — buck conventional summer beauty rules. And while outside-the-box hues used to have a tendency to look jarring against skin, the newer versions sideline that issue with more complex shading.
Not that every foray into saturated color has to be so dark; bright violets and hot pinks make for more accessible — and, perhaps, more work-friendly — ways to wear the trend. No matter which side of the spectrum you gravitate toward, now’s the time to move past nude. Read on to catch the boldest lippies of the season.
