Fussy beauty takes a backseat once the temperatures start to rise. And for good reason: When it's so hot and humid, why should you be worrying about your hair and makeup? There are margaritas to drink! And kabobs to grill! The only problem with the desire to do less is that over time, unofficial rules have become the norm — rules like "embrace your dewy skin," "tame your frizz," and "don't even think about turning on a hairdryer."



But what about people who feel more themselves with a matte powdered face, poolside? Or guys and gals who look smoking-hot with a head full of frizz, nary a drop of smoothing serum in sight? Well, since we're always down to bust up beauty rules, we are here for you. We tapped hairstylist Nate Rosenkranz and makeup artist Allie Smith to show us the right way to eschew the norm. Beauty is all about what you like to do — not what someone tells you to do.



Click through to see the rules you should absolutely break this summer. Oh, and spoiler alert: Don't retire your dark lipsticks just yet.