The New Moon In Pisces Is An Invitation To Escape The Mundane

The caveat is that we may allow our fears to get the better of us. Since the light of the moon is invisible, we might have insecurities or question our goals . If they seem out of reach or unobtainable, we can still attain them but we must work harder to achieve our hopes and aspirations. If we keep moving toward the endgame and striving for greatness, our intentions can manifest and become reality. To defeat the limiting voices in our heads, we must consider whether success or love scares us and how we can navigate the challenges to bring our desires into our lives. We are stronger, wiser and more agile than we know.