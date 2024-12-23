Jupiter Squares Saturn: It’s A Great Time To Plan Out Your Goals

Imagine running a marathon in slow motion or driving down the coast with the wind in your hair at 15 mph. When these things happen, we feel the universe is working against us and not with us, which creates a lot of internal frustration. We might experience similar situations because we are learning to grow our skills, advance our craft and take the necessary steps to elevate our status. Life doesn't come easy and we have to work towards success. There are no shortcuts. Climbing the corporate ladder means starting at the bottom and making your way to the top with the necessary abilities to understand all aspects of the job and company.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Think of the cosmic square on December 24 between Jupiter retrograde and Saturn as a prime example of being told to stay in our lane and to focus on how we can develop our abilities to utilize them in the future. When these two juxtaposing planets come together, their energies clash. Jupiter is considered the “greater benefic” and Saturn is the “lesser benefic.” Jupiter brings abundance and Saturn harbors limitations. The fraught aspect keeps us still and unable to move forward. Think of Jupiter (even when retrograde) as a positive and Saturn as a negative; the two combined equals zero. It will be impossible for us to make waves, and we might feel a tug on the inside because we are struggling to evolve and grow. Rather than dwell on the current situation, planning how we can attain our goals is imperative.
We might feel this energy in our dynamic with those in an authoritative position. For instance, we could argue with our boss, parents or landlord. In time, we’ll receive the positive feedback and vibes we desire from others. Another sentiment that will be brought to our hearts is our hope to change the world. Fighting for a cause that matters without receiving anything in return is vital to our growth. If we put the hard work and effort into doing what we love most, it'll be an endeavor worth the time and energy.
With Jupiter moonwalking in the air sign Gemini and Saturn in the watery Pisces, the mutable signs will absorb the current energy and create a life of their own. These signs reflect the vibe of what’s being projected onto them and what’s surrounding them. They’re waiting for the collective to take a stand to go along with what feels right in their environment. You might wish to help and serve others, but roadblocks that are out of your control may hinder you.
Mostly, it'll make us break free from the past and want to cultivate the path we will take. Although we’ll have the enthusiasm to power onward, the universe is pushing us to slow down. The lesson is not to make impulsive moves. Be present in the moment. Do not force situations, relationships and matters that are still in development to happen. Understanding boundaries is essential. Try not to overstep. Opportunities come to those who wait. Remember, Rome wasn't built in one day. So have patience with yourself.
Since this astrological phenomenon is happening on Christmas Eve, we might feel annoyed and frustrated at family dinners and reunions if politics are a source of conversation and contention. There will be an urge to speak up and to stand our ground, even if our views are diluted or not taken seriously. Using our voices to better society can make a difference and have a positive impact. Jupiter and Saturn retrograde squared off with the same signs on August 19, so similar situations may arise.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT