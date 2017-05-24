You may have started to notice the first signs of mass exodus about 10 years ago. Creative types — designers, artists, writers, and the like — started leaving New York, San Francisco, and Miami in droves for sunny, sprawling LA. At the time, you may have balked at these folks, who spoke of cheaper rent, killer hiking, and of course, that weather. Sure, L.A. was a great place to visit, but how legit could a place nicknamed La-La Land really be?
Of course, that was before just about every cool clothing line and beauty brand unabashedly broke for L.A. — and yes, before a film by the same name pulled down some serious awards this year. Now, The City Of Angels as a cool-brand incubator seems like a no brainer, thanks in part to those who took beauty to the Left Coast, one inspired launch at a time — and it shows no signs of slowing down.
Ahead, check out our favorite launches to spring from the L.A. — and get ready to love our city all over again.