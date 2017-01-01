What R29 Editors Are Eyeing (& Buying) Right Now

Recently Purchased...
"For big trips, I like to buy a new all-purpose bag to kick things off (and, every time I wear it after the trip, I think about the time I had there). For my recent trip to India, I got this chic little silver stunner from Opelle. It's not only deceivingly roomy and well-constructed, it's also so incredibly festive. I wore this to every outing and adventure, and then knotted the strap at night to create a cute little pouchette."
Opelle Micro Roberta Sling Lamé, $195, available at Opelle.Annie Georgia Greenberg
Fashion editor-at-large
Saving Up For...
"Patent is the new neutral: You heard it here first. Now, please excuse me while I close my eyes and press 'buy'..."
Dorateymur Black Patent Leather Delta Boots, $500, available at Avenue32.In Cart To Buy...
"It's only a matter of time until this cute little furry mini-bag is mine. I know it's not the most practical item, but it's got this vintage feel to it, and I can just see it pairing perfectly with my entire winter wardrobe. If I can't get a dog, at least let me have this cute fuzzy piece to tote around, okay?"
Staud Deneuve Bag, $215, available at Staud.In Cart To Buy...
"These are kind of a no-brainer. I've got just about every other Chelsea boot color you could imagine except for a dark, dusty gray. Also, I'm not the tallest guy, so the higher the heel the better. I'll wear these with a classic navy cashmere sweater and pair of medium-wash denim for that classic winter moment."
Saint Laurent Suede Chelsea Boots, $895, available at Mr. Porter.Ana Colon
Fashion news writerWinter dressing is tough for the fashion-inclined. For people who like to show off their clothing, a season where everything is covered up by a coat can feel uninspiring. At this point, we've already got our stack of turtlenecks and a reliably warm coats, so when we're shopping this time of year, we're looking for pieces that are worth our hard-earned money and are creative, stylish, and cool.
Here at Refinery29, no two editors approach winter style the same way. While some of us splurge on current-season items, others peruse sale sections for deals on pieces to wear come spring. Some of us are eyeing dressed-up items that may not admittedly be the most practical (but are definitely swoon-worthy! And discounted!); and then there are those who consider the cost-per-wear when it comes to an investment piece. But no matter how you define your style, you're sure to find some shopping inspiration in the picks ahead. Click on to see what our fashion editors are buying (and eyeing) right now — it might be all you need to finally make that winter splurge of your own.
