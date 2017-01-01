What R29 Editors Are Eyeing (& Buying) Right Now

Fashion news writerWinter dressing is tough for the fashion-inclined. For people who like to show off their clothing, a season where everything is covered up by a coat can feel uninspiring. At this point, we've already got our stack of turtlenecks and a reliably warm coats, so when we're shopping this time of year, we're looking for pieces that are worth our hard-earned money and are creative, stylish, and cool.



Here at Refinery29, no two editors approach winter style the same way. While some of us splurge on current-season items, others peruse sale sections for deals on pieces to wear come spring. Some of us are eyeing dressed-up items that may not admittedly be the most practical (but are definitely swoon-worthy! And discounted!); and then there are those who consider the cost-per-wear when it comes to an investment piece. But no matter how you define your style, you're sure to find some shopping inspiration in the picks ahead. Click on to see what our fashion editors are buying (and eyeing) right now — it might be all you need to finally make that winter splurge of your own.