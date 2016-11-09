With the return of merch, we were given a chance to re-up our classic T-shirts-and-jeans uniform. While we've been feeling our graphic tees (and admit that they're not going anywhere anytime soon), the look has become less ahead of the curve and more on-trend. So what's next?
When it comes to actually finding tees that fit our criteria, we turn to a new brand on our radar, Liana, which reminds us a lot of one of our favorite brands, Staud. (Turns out the latter's founder actually posted on Instagram recently promoting the former.) Like Staud, Liana has the same cool-meets-feminine vibe, but turns its focus toward tees, taking the classic T-shirt silhouette and giving it a luxe facelift with materials like velvet and fur.
To make sure your top game is on lock in the upcoming months, click through the slideshow ahead to shop some of our favorites from the site. Trust us, you (and your jeans) won't be sorry with these picks.
