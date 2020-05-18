Nail Polish Is Going Neon For Summer 2020

After you've eased into floral prints (both dresses and scrunchies) and swapped your heavy moisturizer for a lighter gel formula, a manicure is the next logical — not to mention mood-boosting — task to check off your pre-summer to-do list. We're DIY-ing our nails in this time of quarantine, and the polish color trends of the moment are the same all around: the brighter, the better.
Simply put, vibrant sunset orange or electric pink fingernails are just meant to be wrapped around an ice-cold margarita during Friday happy hour (albeit enjoyed on your own front porch or apartment terrace). So, to help you get to your blissed-out weekend vibes, we've rounded up the best neon nail polish shades we're loving right now. Ahead, find the exact bright polish you need to usher in the trendy summer vibes on your fingers and toes.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.