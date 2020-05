Nail Polish Is Going Neon For Summer 2020

Simply put, vibrant sunset orange or electric pink fingernails are just meant to be wrapped around an ice-cold margarita during Friday happy hour (albeit enjoyed on your own front porch or apartment terrace). So, to help you get to your blissed-out weekend vibes, we've rounded up the best neon nail polish shades we're loving right now. Ahead, find the exact bright polish you need to usher in the trendy summer vibes on your fingers and toes.