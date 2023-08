Nécessaire’s Sold-Out Lube Is Back For The First Time In Two Years (& We Scored An Exclusive Code)

You never want something until you can’t have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out , we’re getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what‘s selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone’s buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.When it comes to sex and wellness products, lube doesn't get the acclaim it should, and we get it. Most lubricants evoke the feeling of putting on hand sanitizer: something clinical, almost medical, and useful in a pinch. But that's not always the case. Chances are you're already well-acquainted withthoughtful skin and wellness products , which prioritize body care of all kinds. But did you know it also has a best-selling natural lube If your memory is short, then probably not. The wellness brand's famous Sex Gel has been out of stock for the last 20 months. Demand for the luxurious lubricant (which looks totally inconspicuous placed on our nightstands) hasn't waned in its absence, either. With shoppers clamoring for restocks. In fact, if you put "The Sex Gel" into your internet search bar, auto-fills will read: Why was the sex gel discontinued? When will the sex gel come back? Where can I purchase the sex gel? Etc. etc.Well, shoppers can rest at ease (momentarily, at least), because as of today, August 1, The Sex Gel officially hits Nécessaire's e-shelves for the first time in nearly two years, and we wanted you to be the first to know about its return. Even sweeter? We scored an exclusive code: Enterfrom August 1 through August 26 to receive 15% off your Sex Gel purchase.