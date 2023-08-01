Nécessaire’s Sold-Out Lube Is Back For The First Time In Two Years (& We Scored An Exclusive Code)

So why develop a lube? Nécessaire's co-founder and CEO Randi Christiansen says it was a no-brainer. "When Nécessaire first launched, we were on a mission to redefine the body category. We wanted to make body care the first thought, not the conventional afterthought. We felt body care is more than wash, larger than lotion. To us, sex is another thing we do with our body. We felt intimate care should be part of the body narrative."



But to achieve the lock Sex Gel has had on shoppers, a perfect (happy) storm of well-thought-out steps was necessary. "Efficacy is first," Randi says. Meaning the lube has to do its job. And if the incredibly pleased reviews begging it to return to shelves are any indication, it does that and more. That's because the lubricant is "made to prioritize pleasure it delivers personal moisture, glide, and comfort. It’s pH-optimized," Randi continues. "There is the simplicity of design. It had to be chic enough to earn a spot on the nightstand."