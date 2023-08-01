Nécessaire’s Sold-Out Lube Is Back For The First Time In Two Years (& We Scored An Exclusive Code)

You never want something until you can’t have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we’re getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what‘s selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone’s buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.
When it comes to sex and wellness products, lube doesn't get the acclaim it should, and we get it. Most lubricants evoke the feeling of putting on hand sanitizer: something clinical, almost medical, and useful in a pinch. But that's not always the case. Chances are you're already well-acquainted with Nécessaire's thoughtful skin and wellness products, which prioritize body care of all kinds. But did you know it also has a best-selling natural lube?
If your memory is short, then probably not. The wellness brand's famous Sex Gel has been out of stock for the last 20 months. Demand for the luxurious lubricant (which looks totally inconspicuous placed on our nightstands) hasn't waned in its absence, either. With shoppers clamoring for restocks. In fact, if you put "The Sex Gel" into your internet search bar, auto-fills will read: Why was the sex gel discontinued? When will the sex gel come back? Where can I purchase the sex gel? Etc. etc.
Well, shoppers can rest at ease (momentarily, at least), because as of today, August 1, The Sex Gel officially hits Nécessaire's e-shelves for the first time in nearly two years, and we wanted you to be the first to know about its return. Even sweeter? We scored an exclusive code: Enter REFINERY29 from August 1 through August 26 to receive 15% off your Sex Gel purchase.
This is the best gel I have ever used. It’s fragrance free, not sticky and the perfect consistency. Thank you for bringing it back!
Jill, NÉCessaire reviewer
In case you're not yet intimately acquainted with the fan-favorite lubricant, let us help: The Sex Gel is a water-based, serum-in-gel lubricant that's infused with skin-improving ingredients like hyaluronic and lactic acids.
The Sex Gel, like all Nécessaire products, stands out for its facial-grade ingredients, specifically selected to improve skin, which includes your most delicate parts. In a market saturated with unpronounceable fragrances and chemicals, reading the vegan, pH-optimized ingredient list of The Sex Gel is a breath of fresh air. The intimate moisturizer's benefits don't stop there. Its formula is also non-greasy, not sticky, and packaged in the brand's signature (and might we add trés chic!) airless packaging to keep the lubricant exactly how it should be.
Please don’t stop making this product!!!!
rose, nécessaire reviewer
So why develop a lube? Nécessaire's co-founder and CEO Randi Christiansen says it was a no-brainer. "When Nécessaire first launched, we were on a mission to redefine the body category. We wanted to make body care the first thought, not the conventional afterthought. We felt body care is more than wash, larger than lotion. To us, sex is another thing we do with our body. We felt intimate care should be part of the body narrative."
But to achieve the lock Sex Gel has had on shoppers, a perfect (happy) storm of well-thought-out steps was necessary. "Efficacy is first," Randi says. Meaning the lube has to do its job. And if the incredibly pleased reviews begging it to return to shelves are any indication, it does that and more. That's because the lubricant is "made to prioritize pleasure it delivers personal moisture, glide, and comfort. It’s pH-optimized," Randi continues. "There is the simplicity of design. It had to be chic enough to earn a spot on the nightstand."
I'm obsessed with this lube and I can't imagine existing without it.
nécessaire reviewer
In my own experience, The Sex Gel lives up to its skin-improving and pleasurable hype, and I'm clearly not the only one who feels that way. Though the lube is long-lasting, we can't say the same for the restock. Grab a bottle of The Sex Gel from Nécessaire (with an exclusive discount!) while supplies still last.
