These Beauty Products Will Take Your Selfies To The Next Level

Anyone who likes to kill time by scrolling through Instagram is inundated with selfies all day, every day. From a bare-faced moment or a full face beat, selfies are literally everywhere; they were even the subject of a 2014 viral song. If that weren't enough exposure, in 2019, there's an actual National Selfie Day — which is today.
Whether you love selfies or love to hate them (but secretly love them), there's no denying that selfies are transforming how we think about makeup, not to mention #influencing the kinds of products brands come up with. With everyone wanting to game their front-facing phone cameras, it's no surprise that beauty companies are launching primers, setting products, foundations, and more to keep your skin looking HD-ready at all times. Ready for your closeup?
