Carrie Underwood's Makeup-Free Gym Selfie Is Refreshingly Relatable

The typical celebrity post-workout selfie involves zero flyaways, miraculously unmelted mascara, and cute athleisure wear. Our attempts at recreating that image for the 'gram involve a beet-red face, frazzled hair, and an old T-shirt — all while we're still trying to catch our breath. But leave it to Carrie Underwood to add a little #reality to the conversation, with a relatable makeup-free face.
The singer took to Instagram over the weekend to post a sweaty selfie after a workout session, writing, "When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout! Unless your shirt is blue...then maybe you should be concerned! (sorry, total mom joke) I took these pics after my gym sesh yesterday (today I'm cleaning this mess of a house, which I totally consider to be my Saturday workout)."
She continued, "This is one of my favorite new outfits...I especially love the top because this is basically my motto these days!" Underwood said of her shirt, which read, "I'm Doing This For Me." "Anyway, just wanted to share! Sending out lots of weekend ❤️ to you all! May we all get lots of stuff done and make a little time for ourselves in there, too!"
The country-music star has been all about keeping it real on social media lately: Last month, she opened up about the difficulties of reclaiming your body after giving birth. "As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me," she wrote. "I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal."
This fresh-faced selfie also comes just a few short months after Underwood was criticized by trolls for going to her son's soccer game with a full face of makeup. This makeup-free snap is the best clapback — intentional or not.
