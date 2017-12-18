This Lip Liner Is Selling Out At Sephora – & Here's Why

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
I once met a beauty YouTuber who proudly declared that she would give up all lipstick as long as she got to use lip liner. I remember being shocked by this statement and thinking, Why would you ever want to use lip liner? At the time, I had only used lip liner a handful of times and it seemed to be both unnecessary under lipstick and too dry on its own. But boy, was I wrong.
The newest class of modern lip liners is the often overlooked secret to crisp, clean, long-wearing lip color — alone or under lipstick — and I'm not the only covert. The popularity has grown dramatically, with new formulas wowing the next generation of beauty lovers. Case in point: Nars' Velvet Lip Liner is sold out right now at Sephora in all but one shade — and for good reason. It comes in 12 creamy shades, from deep red to bright pink to beige, and features a twist-up tip that you never have to sharpen.
Luckily, the formula is still in stock on Nars' website — but don't think that's your only option. To help convert you as well, we've rounded up a few of our favorites, at every price point, ahead.