NARS Launched An Orgasm Lip Balm — & It Sold Out In 24 Hours

It's been 18 years since Nars' Orgasm Blush hit stores and subsequently became the bestselling blush in the United States. YouTubers review it, editors rave about it, and our conservative moms love it despite its provocative name. The product has become a cult classic in the beauty world — right up there with RMS' Luminizer and Clinique's Black Honey lipstick.
So it makes sense that Nars would celebrate the iconic shade by launching products under the same umbrella — two of the newest have already sold out at Sephora since the collection launched yesterday. Our favorite? The Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm, which we already know will be a summer staple.
You can still score the formula on Nars' site, but that doesn't mean there aren't other options to choose from if you want something similar. Check out our favorites ahead.