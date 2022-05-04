This Amazon Facial Steamer With 33K Reviews Made My Skin Feel Bouncy

The directions were very easy to understand. I filled the water container and inserted it back into place. I turned the dial to "facial steamer" and probably within a minute or two steam started coming out of the main head. I positioned myself face as close to the steamer as I could while also avoiding being close enough to get scalded. I let the steam run over my face for about the length of a couple of YouTube videos (roughly 22-25 minutes) until the water was out. The steam came out in mostly an even spray/mist, but there were times when it was a little less or a little more steam coming out. As for the steam itself: it felt so luxurious wafting over my face. It had a relaxing impact on me, and it was ultra-moisturizing too, so much so that my skin felt bouncy after. I felt the difference in the plumpness of my face, and it bestowed a bit of a glow. There wasn't ever a moment where my face was dripping wet. It was moderate pacing, and the amount never felt excessive. I was curious how simple vaporized water could have such a glorious impact on my skin, and I figured the handy dandy product description was a great place to start for more info on this beauty wonder.