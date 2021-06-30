“It Feels Like I Have A New Face”: Meet The $20 Amazon Moisturizer With Over 10,000 Reviews

Amazon's beauty assortment is home to drugstore brands, luxury labels, and everything in between. And while budget buys like Essence's Lash Princess $5 mascara unsurprisingly is a top-carted viral beauty gem, there are other diamonds in the rough; namely, this $20 collagen-infused moisturizer by Maryann Organics.
Never, uh, heard of them? In all honesty, neither had we — that is, until stumbling upon this beloved jar of face cream. While the packaging is rather unassuming, the stuff inside has won a legion of dewy-skinned customers over 10,530 strong (including Most Wanted’s very own fashion whisperer, who included it in a recent roundup of our team’s best products under $100). The moisturizer contains a trifecta of skin-plumping ingredients that includes collagen, a hyaluronic acid complex, and vitamin E. (The brand is also responsible for a popular retinol face cream that is racking up thousands of positive reviews.)
"This moisturizer is working so well that the main man in my life commented that even he could notice my forehead lines were not as pronounced. (He gets an A for effort in the compliment department, even if delivery was lacking.)"
amazon reviewer
A number of reviewers remarked at the speedy pace at which the moisturizer works, sometimes delivering noticeable results in a matter of days. "[I] have only been using this product for a few days but already it's out-performing every other facial moisturizer and serum I've used in the past," writes one gleeful reviewer. "My face is already clearer, more radiant, and my skin feels tighter with lines less prominent. I never thought my skin could look like this." Reviewer Kris claimed that she “used it twice a day for two days, and ... already can see a difference in the lines around my eyes.” Bri wrote that after a week of using the elixir, “it feels like I have a new face.”
Customers also enjoyed the cream’s light hand — the weight, texture, and fragrance were composed at the perfect, non-invasive pitch. “I have always used moisturizers and tell everyone to moisturize, moisturize, moisturize,” wrote Rhonie. “This product is lightweight, not greasy, and doesn't have an overbearing fragrance.” A reviewer named Mary wrote: “I love that I can put it on and not feel like my skin is caked in lotion. I need to use a little more with my skin being drier in the winter time, but this will be perfect for the warmer months of the year.”
"Other than sunscreen, I've pretty much thrown out every other facial product in my bathroom."
amazon reviewer
Glowing reviews aside, no product is perfect; certain customers mentioned that it was intense for sensitive skin (related note: bad batches happen!) or that it was more suitable for night-time use only. Our rule of thumb whenever you're trying a new product: Pay close attention to how your skin responds, and stop use if you notice irritation. Keeping all this in mind, if you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative to (too) pricey skin care, consider trying this internet-fave formula.
"This cream wins in every category. I’m 65 years young and this face cream makes me look young(er). The texture is perfect and I love how firm and healthy my skin looks after applying it. I’m a subscriber now!!!"
amazon reviewer
