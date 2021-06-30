“It Feels Like I Have A New Face”: Meet The $20 Amazon Moisturizer With Over 10,000 Reviews

A number of reviewers remarked at the speedy pace at which the moisturizer works, sometimes delivering noticeable results in a matter of days. "[I] have only been using this product for a few days but already it's out-performing every other facial moisturizer and serum I've used in the past," writes one gleeful reviewer. "My face is already clearer, more radiant, and my skin feels tighter with lines less prominent. I never thought my skin could look like this." Reviewer Kris claimed that she “used it twice a day for two days, and ... already can see a difference in the lines around my eyes.” Bri wrote that after a week of using the elixir, “it feels like I have a new face.”